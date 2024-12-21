Motorcyclist Injured In Speeding Car Crash Near Regal Chowk
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car near Regal Chowk in Karachi city in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to initial reports, rescue 1122, a speeding car collided with the motorcyclist causing severe injuries, adding that the impact of the crash was intense resulting in the car's front windshield shattering and one of its tires getting punctured, a private news channel reported.
The motorcyclist was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the driver of the speeding car, who fled the scene after the accident.
