Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was killed,while another suffered minor injuries in a road accident here in the precincts of Khushab police station on Thursday.

Police said that Sawaar Ahmed (21),resident of Sabharwal village,was riding a motorbike on Khushab-Joharabad road when he collided with another two-wheeler Kamran near Ochali chowk.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while the other rider sustained minor injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

The body was handed over to heir after completing medico-legal formalities.