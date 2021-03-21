Motorcyclist killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap on Kasur-Lahore road on Sunday.

According to police, Faisal (32), r/o Sarhali Kalan area in Mustafabad, was riding towards Lahore on a motorcycle when he was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle coming behind him.

He died on the spot while the driver fled from the scene.

On information, the police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody, and shifted it to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Mustafabad police launched investigation.