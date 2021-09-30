Motorcyclist killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A 23-year-old youth was killed in road accident near Jhal Chakiyan on Thursday.

Police said Naveed-ul-Hassan, resident of Dhareema was going home on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Jhal Chakiyan.As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled.

Police registered a case and started investigation.