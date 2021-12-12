UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said on Sunday that 26-year old Muhammad Faisal, resident of Lalian was going to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorcycle from behind near Chak 58-SB.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

