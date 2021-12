(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding truck hit him near block 17 in urban area police limits on Thursday.

Police said that the victim was identified as-- Abdul Qayyum 24 r/o block 25.

The deceased was the only brother of three sisters.

Police registered case and started investigation.