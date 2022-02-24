Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Jaranwala city police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim, not yet identified, was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit it near Islamia High school. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to mortuary and registered a case against unknown driver.