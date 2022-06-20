Motorcyclist killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A man died, in a collision between two motorcycles in Kot Momin police limits here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Naeem of Kul Kalri was returning home after attending the ceremony.

When he reached near Sahiwala Adda his motorcycle collided with another rashly driven bike coming from opposite side as a result, he died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Further investigation was under way, said police.