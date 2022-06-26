Motorcyclist Killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A man died, while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles in Shah Nikdur police limits here on Sunday.

Police said Yaseen, 49, of Chak 162-NB was heading towards Shah Nikdur on a motorcycle when he reached near Adda Chak 158-NB his motorcycle collided with another rashly driven two-wheeler coming from opposite side as a result, Yaseen died on the spot and other sustained serious injures.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to local hospital.

Further investigation was under way.