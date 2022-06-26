UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Motorcyclist Killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A man died, while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles in Shah Nikdur police limits here on Sunday.

Police said Yaseen, 49, of Chak 162-NB was heading towards Shah Nikdur on a motorcycle when he reached near Adda Chak 158-NB his motorcycle collided with another rashly driven two-wheeler coming from opposite side as a result, Yaseen died on the spot and other sustained serious injures.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to local hospital.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

3 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

12 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

12 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.