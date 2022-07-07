Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A man died, in a collision between van-motorcycle in Tarkhanwala police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that Aslam Khan of Pathankot was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding van coming from opposite direction collided near Faqeer Colony.

Resultantly, he suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Further investigation was under way.