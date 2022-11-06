Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle near Peer Subhan Darbar on Chiniot Road.

As a result, 56-year-old Muhammad Afzal of Mohallah Maqsood Abad received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.