Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider was injured in a road mishap here in the area of Rail bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near TMA office station chowk.

Motorcyclist Husnain Ali (23), resident of Narwala Bungalow, received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas the pillion rider Mehmood Khursheed (18) was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.

Concerned police reached the spot and started investigation.