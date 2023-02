SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding dumper hit and ran over him near Chando stop here on Friday.

Sillanwali Police said that the victim was identified as Muhammad Nasrullah (39) r/o Sillanwali.

Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Further investigation was under way.