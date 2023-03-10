Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Ramzan Boota (42) resident of Farooqabad received serious head injuries when his two-wheeler slipped due to over-speeding near Chak 142-RB Choti Ghartal, Sangla Hill Road.He died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.