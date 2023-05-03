Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his wife received serious injuries in road accident in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle near Javaid Kanda stop, Sheikupura road.

Consequently, 55-year-old motorcyclist Zubair Ahmad r/o Millat Town received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his 50-year-old wife Zainab Bibi was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.