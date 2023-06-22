Motorcyclist killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed here at Dully wala, Thal canal road in the limits of Darya Khan police on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shoukat (33) r/o Likhny wala was traveling on his motorcycle when he reached Thal canal area the two-wheeler collided with donkey cart and sustained head injuries.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shift the injured to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.