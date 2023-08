SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Urban Area police limits, here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Sabir Maseeh was travelling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit the bike near Zam Zam Chowk and he died on the spot.

Police registered case against the truck driver.