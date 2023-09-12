Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Motorcyclist killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A person was killed while his two brothers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the precinct of Factory Area police station, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle slipped and went beneath a truck while taking turn near Tata Bazaar.

As a result, Suleman Aslam (25) died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his two brothers Abdur Rehman (22) and Asif Raza (34) to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Road Accident Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122 Tata

Recent Stories

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

8 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

8 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

10 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

11 hours ago
 MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Gov ..

MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leaders ..

11 hours ago
 Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means t ..

Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means to promote circular economy pra ..

11 hours ago
 Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to ..

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to people: Mohammed Ali

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan