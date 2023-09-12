Motorcyclist Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A person was killed while his two brothers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the precinct of Factory Area police station, here on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle slipped and went beneath a truck while taking turn near Tata Bazaar.
As a result, Suleman Aslam (25) died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his two brothers Abdur Rehman (22) and Asif Raza (34) to DHQ Hospital.