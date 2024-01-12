Motorcyclist Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in motorcycle-dumper collision here at Jalebi Chowk on Friday.
Bhulwal Saddar police said that Mudassir (45) r/o Bhulwal was traveling on motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his on the spot death.
Upon getting information,police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.