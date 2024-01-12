Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in motorcycle-dumper collision here at Jalebi Chowk on Friday.

Bhulwal Saddar police said that Mudassir (45) r/o Bhulwal was traveling on motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his on the spot death.

Upon getting information,police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Man Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

1 hour ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

2 hours ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

14 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

14 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

14 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

15 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

14 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

14 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan