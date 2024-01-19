Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that motorcyclist Nadir Ali (35) ,resident of Chak No.202-RB Bhaiwala, was on his way when a speeding van hit him severely near Chak No.188-RB. Consequently,the two-wheeler

received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

