Motorcyclist Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A man died in motorcycle-chingchi rickshaw collision here at Block no.23 near new Sabzi Mandi on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that the deceased,identified as Ahmed (32), shifted to hospital.

City police launched investigation.

