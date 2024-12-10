Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A man was killed in a road mishap here at near Chak Allah Yar.

Shah Purr Saddar police said on Tuesday that the victim,identified as Ali Raza (33),was travelling on motorcycle when it collided with a speeding tractor-trolley and he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.