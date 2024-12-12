Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was hit to death in a road mishap in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Adda Lundianwala on Jaranwala-Lahore Road.

As a result, 50-year-old Sarfraz of Noorpur received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body and vehicle into custody while further investigation for arrest of the bus driver was under progress, he added.

