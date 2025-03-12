Motorcyclist Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed when his motorcycle collided with a stationed truck at Defence road here on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 said that the victim,about 19-year-old, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.
The body was shifted to the Civil hospital for medico-legal formalities,said rescue.
