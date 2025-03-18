Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed when his motorcycle collided with a bus and tractor trolley near Railway Crossing in Pasrur here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the victim, 26-year-old Amir, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

