Motorcyclist killed, 2 female pillion riders injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A young motorcyclist was hit to death while his two female pillion riders sustained multiple injuries in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Bhatta Stop on Dry Port-Jhumra Road.

As a result, 45-year-old motorcyclist Bilal Ghani of Nawabanwala received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion riders Shazia Bilal (42) and Sonia Rafiq (30) to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.