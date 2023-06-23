Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion-riders were injured in a road traffic accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle on Expressway near Chak No.193-RB Shareen Wala.

As a result, motorcyclist Shahid (40) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas his pillion-riders including Ghulam Shabbir (45) and Muhammad Nazir (11) were injured and Rescue 1122 provided them the first aid.

The victims were residents of Dijkot and the area police started investigation after taking over body into custody, he added.

