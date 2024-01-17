Motorcyclist killed, 5 injured in road mishaps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) One motorcyclist was killed and five people were injured in different road mishaps in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle skidded off road near Chak No. 2-JB Ramdewali on Sargodha Road and the riders fell on the road. In the meantime, a dumper crushed one motorcyclist namely Hamid Naveed (22) of Ramdewali to death.

Rescue-1122 shifted his pillion-rider brother Hannan Naveed (20) to hospital after providing him the first aid.

In another mishap, four travellers including Abdullah (17) of Faisalabad, Shoaib (33) and Shehzad (43) of Gujranwala, and Sheraz Bibi (35) of Khanewal were injured when a speeding passenger coaster collided with a sugarcane loaded tractor-trolley near Jaranwala Stop on Sammundri-Rajana Road.

Rescue 1122 shifted Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first aid, he added.