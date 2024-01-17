Motorcyclist Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishaps
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) One motorcyclist was killed and five people were injured in different road mishaps in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle skidded off road near Chak No. 2-JB Ramdewali on Sargodha Road and the riders fell on the road. In the meantime, a dumper crushed one motorcyclist namely Hamid Naveed (22) of Ramdewali to death.
Rescue-1122 shifted his pillion-rider brother Hannan Naveed (20) to hospital after providing him the first aid.
In another mishap, four travellers including Abdullah (17) of Faisalabad, Shoaib (33) and Shehzad (43) of Gujranwala, and Sheraz Bibi (35) of Khanewal were injured when a speeding passenger coaster collided with a sugarcane loaded tractor-trolley near Jaranwala Stop on Sammundri-Rajana Road.
Rescue 1122 shifted Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first aid, he added.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP6 minutes ago
-
Anti-theft crackdown continues, HESCO detects 288 more connections6 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive to benefit from industrialisation: PM16 minutes ago
-
President directs IESCO to refund Rs 139,000 to a complainant16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over fraud16 minutes ago
-
Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation26 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested36 minutes ago
-
Health deptt chalks out plan to deal with emergencies during elections36 minutes ago
-
Man killed due ti rivalry36 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Project, beacon of sustainable growth in Balochistan: Mark Bristow36 minutes ago