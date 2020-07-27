UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while his son suffered injuries in a road accident near Javed nagar Pattoki.

According to Saddar police here on Monday, Bashir Ahmed (35) r/o Hujra Shah Mukeem along with his 12-year-old son Hamza, was traveling on motorcycle towards Lahore when a speeding truck hit the two wheeler near Javed nagar Pattoki.

Consequently, Bashir suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while his son was shifted to THQ Pattoki.

Police arrested the truck driver and started further investigation.

