UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed in rickshaw-motorcycle collision here Police said on Friday Shakeel along with Rashid, was traveling towards Raja Jang on motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw coming from opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler near Haweli Teelianwala .

Consequently, Shakeel received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Rescue-1122 shifted Rashid to DHQ hospital in serous condition.

However,accused rickshaw driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Rashid Man Shakeel From

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

42 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.