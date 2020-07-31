Motorcyclist killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed in rickshaw-motorcycle collision here Police said on Friday Shakeel along with Rashid, was traveling towards Raja Jang on motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw coming from opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler near Haweli Teelianwala .

Consequently, Shakeel received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Rescue-1122 shifted Rashid to DHQ hospital in serous condition.

However,accused rickshaw driver managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and started investigation.