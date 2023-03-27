UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding passenger van near Labour Colony Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 55-year-old Allah Dita s/o Wahid Bukhash along with his friend Riaz Hussain s/o Gohar Khan (60) residents of Qasba Gujraat were returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding passenger van collided with the motorcycle. Resultantly, Allah Dita died at the spot while Riaz Hussain sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident by taking van into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

