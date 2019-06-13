UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap In Lower Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in road mishap in Lower Dir

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained severe injuries in a truck-motorcycle collision on Tatakan road in Batkhela here Thursday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained severe injuries in a truck-motorcycle collision on Tatakan road in Batkhela here Thursday.

Police said Habibullah son of Habibur Rehman resident of Khadagzai along with his brother Jawad was on way to Tatakan when their motorcycle was hit by a truck during early hours.

As result, Habibullah died on the spot while Jawad was critically wounded. Both the dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Batkhela.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Died

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

7 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

7 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

7 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

9 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.