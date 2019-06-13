Motorcyclist killed, another injured in road mishap in Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained severe injuries in a truck-motorcycle collision on Tatakan road in Batkhela here Thursday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained severe injuries in a truck-motorcycle collision on Tatakan road in Batkhela here Thursday.

Police said Habibullah son of Habibur Rehman resident of Khadagzai along with his brother Jawad was on way to Tatakan when their motorcycle was hit by a truck during early hours.

As result, Habibullah died on the spot while Jawad was critically wounded. Both the dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Batkhela.