Motorcyclist Killed As Trawler Hits A Bike On Hyderabad Bypass

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

A motorcyclist was killed and another person sustained injuries in a road accident occurred on Wednesday here at Hyderabad bypass in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and another person sustained injuries in a road accident occurred on Wednesday here at Hyderabad bypass in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police station.

According to report, a trawler number C-1986, hit a motorcycle at Hyderabad bypass, as a result of which one person Shoeb Birohi was killed on the spot while another person Waheed sustained serious injuries.

After accident trawler driver fled away leaving behind trawler at the site of accident.

Police, after shifting dead body and the injured to civil hospital, have started investigation of the incident.

