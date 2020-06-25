UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed As Truck Ran Over Him In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Motorcyclist killed as truck ran over him in Khanewal

A motorcyclist crushed under truck to death near Ranjoo bridge Kabirwala on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist crushed under truck to death near Ranjoo bridge Kabirwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person namely Ali resident of Kot Muhammad Hussain Khanewal was riding on motorcycle. Suddenly,he fell down on road after his motorcycle slipped and truck passing there ran over him.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

