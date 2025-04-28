Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed By Trailer

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed by trailer

DARYA KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A motorcyclist on Monday was killed by a trailer on Dullewala road near Anar Shah area.

The police spokesperson said the deceased namely Shafaqat was going to his home when a trailer ran over his bike and killed him on the spot.

The police had registered a case and launched investigation.

APP/mja/378

