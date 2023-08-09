Motorcyclist killed during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The robbers shot dead a motorcyclist over resistance during a robbery in Madina Town police limits on Wednesday.

Police Spokesman Sub Inspector Naveed Ahmad said Muhammad Younus Jatt ,52, of Taj Colony Sargodha Road with his friend Muhammad Usman was travelling on a motorcycle when two bandits on a bike intercepted them near Gattwala on Sheikhupura Road.

The accused attempted to snatch cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the riders but they produced resistance. To which, the robbers opened firing at them and injured Muhammad Younus seriously who died on way to hospital.

On information, the deputy superintendent Police People's Colony Circle with a team reached the spot and dispatched the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid and City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal took notice of the robbery and directed the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The police registered a case and started investigation to arrest the accused, thespokesman added.