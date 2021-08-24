Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here in Bhalwal police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Sikandar,resident of Muhammad wala,was travelling on bike to Khansar village when the speeding two-wheeler hit a roadside tree.As a result,he received severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.