UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:19 PM

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near here Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Naseem, 65, son of Muhammad Hussain, a resident of TNT colony, was going on a motorbike.

when he rammed into a parked truck near Gul Shah Darbar, Satiana road.

As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the police.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner for crackdown against over pri ..

Deputy Commissioner for crackdown against over pricing

1 minute ago
 Tourist visa holders can perform Umrah

Tourist visa holders can perform Umrah

3 minutes ago
 Rs 71,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 71,000 fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago
 2.383mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2.383mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Kenya suffers huge job losses as Covid pummels eco ..

Kenya suffers huge job losses as Covid pummels economy

3 minutes ago
 UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses reaches Britain

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.