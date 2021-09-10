Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near here Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Naseem, 65, son of Muhammad Hussain, a resident of TNT colony, was going on a motorbike.
when he rammed into a parked truck near Gul Shah Darbar, Satiana road.
As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the police.