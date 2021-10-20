Motorcyclist killed in a road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Pathan hotel on Multan road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist Suleman s/o Shahid, a resident of Manzoorabad Multan, was on his way to the residence from Muzaffargarh when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley at Pathan Hotel.

As a result, he suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver managed to flee away from the scene.

The police are investigating the incident.