Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in a road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Pathan hotel on Multan road Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a motorcyclist Suleman s/o Shahid, a resident of Manzoorabad Multan, was on his way to the residence from Muzaffargarh when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley at Pathan Hotel.

As a result, he suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver managed to flee away from the scene.

The police are investigating the incident.

