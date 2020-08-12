Motorcyclist killed in accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Wednesday.

According to police, 25-year-old Sajjad Hussain resident Amrao Kalan was on way to his village on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit his two-wheeler, killing him on the spot.

The body was shifted to the morgue.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver who managed to escape after the mishap.