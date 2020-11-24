Motorcyclist killed in accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Multan road,Phoolnagar.

Police said here on Tuesday that 28-year-old Shakeel Ahmed,motorcyclist, was traveling on Multan road when a speeding tractor trolley hit and ran over him near Jambar.As a result,he died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.

Police started investigation.