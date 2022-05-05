Motorcyclist killed in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Tarkhanawala police precincts on Thursday.

The police said that Muhammad Naveed, 21, a resident of Farooka was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler. He received critical injuries and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered a case against car driver.