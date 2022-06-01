UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Motorcyclist killed in accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Jarranwala, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Jarranwala, on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that motorcyclist Shah Nawaz resident of Chak 335-GB was on his way when he was hit by a speeding bus near Chaku Morr near Jarranwala. As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue team handed over the body to heirs.

