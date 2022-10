MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed after speeding tractor trolley bumped into the two-wheeler near Kot Addu, a rescuer said.

The trolly crushed to death 54-year-old Abdul Razzaq, son of Hakim Bukhsh. The victim was a resident of Moza Parhar Kot. The accident was reported to have occurred at Tariq Chowk around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.