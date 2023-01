(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident due to heavy fog in Khurarianwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 32-year-old Faizan Ali was travelling on a motorcycle when his bike fell into a Rajbah (distributary) due to heavy fog while crossing a bridgenear Chak No107-RB Chaudhary Wala on Khurarianwala Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.