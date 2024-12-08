Motorcyclist killed in accident:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Shahpur police limits, here on Sunday.

Police sources said that Ali Raza was travelling on Shahpur-Sahiwal road on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction hit the bike near Chochirianwala village and he died on the spot.

Police registered case against the driver and started investigation.