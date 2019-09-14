Motorcyclist killed in accident

UrduPoint.com
Sat 14th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the area of Khurarianwala police.

According to Rescue 1122, Yaseen of Bahawalpur was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler struck against road divider while saving a stray dog near Chuta Rasool Pura at Lahore Road.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

