MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) ::A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speedy tractor trolley at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed late on Thursday night, police said.

Accident occurred near Chak 567 that caused the death of the man on the spot.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police has shifted the body to hospital and started legal proceedings.