Motorcyclist Killed In Accident:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:22 PM

A motorcyclist was killed in accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Friday.

According to police sources, Waseem Abbas resident of Chak no. 17 NB was going on motorcycle towards Bhalwal city when a speeding car hit hisbike near Chak no. 16 NB. As a result Waseem received injuries and diedon the spot. Police have registered case against the car driver.

