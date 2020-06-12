Motorcyclist killed in accident:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in accident in Bhalwal police limits here on Friday.

According to police sources, Waseem Abbas resident of Chak no. 17 NB was going on motorcycle towards Bhalwal city when a speeding car hit hisbike near Chak no. 16 NB. As a result Waseem received injuries and diedon the spot. Police have registered case against the car driver.