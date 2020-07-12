UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Motorcyclist killed in accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident on Pindi Bhattian road near Sindhwan Tarar, here on Sunday.

According to the sources, Abdul Karim along with his brother was on his way to village on a motorbike when a speeding truck coming from opposite direction hit the motorbike.

As a result Abdul Karim died on the spot without getting medical assistance whereas his brother who received severe injuries was shifted to a hospital.

Police had registered a case against the truck driver who fled away after the mishap.

